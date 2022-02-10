Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for the second time

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid for the second time and is now self-isolating.

Clarence House said he was “deeply disappointed” to have to postpone a visit to Winchester in which he was to unveil a new statue of Licoricia of Winchester a prominent Jewish businesswoman who died in 1277.

The result comes after he and Camilla rubbed shoulders with Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel at a British Asian Trust event held at the British Museum.

Camilla went on to undertake an engagement the next morning at Paddington Haven, and has reportedly tested negative.

Charles first caught Covid in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic but only had mild symptoms.

He quarantined for seven days at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate. Report by Zaina Alibhai.

