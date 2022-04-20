The Daily Show with Trevor Noah published this video item, entitled “Pamela Adlon – Creating Her Own Opportunities | The Daily Show” – below is their description.
Emmy Award-winner Pamela Adlon discusses creating her FX series “Better Things,” what she’s learned as a single mom of three girls, and how she hopes to educate others about opportunities in the entertainment industry. #DailyShow
Subscribe to The Daily Show:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1
Follow The Daily Show:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow
Stream full episodes of The Daily Show on Paramount+: http://www.paramountplus.com/?ftag=PPM-05-10aei0b
Follow Comedy Central:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral
About The Daily Show:
Trevor Noah and The Daily Show correspondents tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.The Daily Show with Trevor Noah YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.