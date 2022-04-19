Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Our favorite Kate Hudson moments for her birthday | GMA” – below is their description.
Happy birthday, Kate!
SUBSCRIBE to GMA https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5
To read the full story and others, visit http://www.goodmorningamerica.com
Watch full episodes of GMA on Hulu: https://abcn.ws/3bzvQQn
Follow GMA across the web–
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gma
Instagram: https://instagram.com/goodmorningamerica
#GMA #GoodMorningAmerica #katehudson #birthdayGood Morning America YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.