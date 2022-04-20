NME published this video item, entitled “Original ‘Halo’ composers say Microsoft dispute has been “amicably resolved”” – below is their description.

A lawsuit involving original 'Halo' composers Marty O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori against Microsoft that had been long-running after being filed in 2020 appears to have finally been solved, as O'Donnell has revealed via Twitter that the differences have been resolved "amicably".

