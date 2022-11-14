This Morning published this video item, entitled “Olivia Attwood Reveals All Behind Her Shock Jungle Exit | This Morning” – below is their description.

In her first TV interview since that shock jungle exit, Oliva tells us what happened in her own words. We’ll find out just what occurred in camp that brought her time to an end – plus we get her unique take on this year’s remaining campmates. This Morning YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.