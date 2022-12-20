NY congressman George Santos’ resume under scrutiny for accuracy l GMA

by
Ny congressman george santos’ resume under scrutiny for accuracy l gma

Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “NY congressman George Santos’ resume under scrutiny for accuracy l GMA” – below is their description.

The New York Times reports that the newly elected Republican congressman appears to have misrepresented substantial parts of his resume, including his education and employment.

SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5

SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter:

https://gma.abc/2Vzcd5j

VISIT GMA: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com

FOLLOW:

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gma

Instagram: https://instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica

Facebook: https://facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gma

WATCH:

https://abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america

https://hulu.tv/2YnifT

#gma #georgesantos #politics #republican #newyork

Good Morning America YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Good Morning America

Co-anchors report the morning’s top headlines from a set in Times Square. The show features a combination of breaking news, interviews, in-depth reporting and weather.

Recent from Good Morning America:

Joy Behar remembering Barabara Walters on ‘The View’ | GMA

Category: Entertainment

How to keep kids and families safe as they head back to school | GMA

Category: Entertainment

First-look at the Moana attraction at Walt Disney World | GMA

Category: Construction, Entertainment

In This Story: Good Morning America

Good Morning America (often abbreviated to GMA) is an American morning television program which is broadcast on ABC. It debuted on November 3, 1975.

2 Recent Items: Good Morning America

Joy Behar remembering Barabara Walters on ‘The View’ | GMA

Category: Entertainment

How to keep kids and families safe as they head back to school | GMA

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

1 Recent Items: New York

Drone footage shows stunning, snowy aftermath of Buffalo blizzard

Category: News

In This Story: New York Times

The New York Times is an American newspaper based in New York City with worldwide influence and readership. Founded in 1851 and nicknamed “the Gray Lady”, the Times has long been regarded within the industry as a national “newspaper of record”.

2 Recent Items: New York Times

Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump’s taxes

Category: News

Failla: Colleges are turning into woke, racist daycares

Category: News

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Joy Behar remembering Barabara Walters on ‘The View’ | GMA

Category: Entertainment

How to keep kids and families safe as they head back to school | GMA

Category: Entertainment

First-look at the Moana attraction at Walt Disney World | GMA

Category: Construction, Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.