Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “North West SHAVES OFF Kim Kardashian’s Eyebrows in TikTok PRANK!” – below is their description.
North West pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, on TikTok over the weekend, using a filter to convince her that she had shaved off Kim’s eyebrows while she was sleeping.
Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.
Kimberley Kardashian West (Nee Kardashian) is commonly known as Kim Kardashian West.
A Brief Biography
Having originally risen to fame as a stylist of Paris Hilton, and then gained some notoriety after a sex tape featuring her was leaked; she rose to fame primarily after featuring in a television show At Home With the Kardashians alongside her other family members.
One of the first social media Influencers, Kardashian has ammassed a huge global following on platforms like Instagram.
Her marriage to famous rapper, Kanye West, make the couple one of the most famous on the globe.
TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.
ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.