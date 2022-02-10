NME published this video item, entitled “Nintendo announces new ‘Wii Sports’, ‘Xenoblade Chronicles’, and more” – below is their description.

At the February Nintendo Direct showcase, Nintendo revealed plenty of information about games coming soon to the Switch, but also some brand new titles that many weren't expecting, such as 'Nintendo Switch Sports', a follow up to the phenomenally popular 'Wii Sports', which is being released on April 29th.

