OWN published this video item, entitled “Next On The Hair Tales: Chloe Bailey | The Hair Tales | OWN #shorts” – below is their description.

Anchored in the boundless love of her family, Chloe Bailey celebrates her roots and her locs. Tune into “The Hair Tales” on Saturdays at 9/8c on OWN. OWN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.