The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “New Jersey Kicks Off Recreational Weed Sales, French President Shows Off Chest Hair | Tonight Show” – below is their description.

Jimmy addresses Netflix losing subscribers and Biden planning on returning to his alma mater to deliver the commencement address. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.