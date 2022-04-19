Nearly half of COVID-19 patients report symptoms 4 months on

by

Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Nearly half of COVID-19 patients report symptoms 4 months on” – below is their description.

According to the Journal of Infectious Diseases, 49% of COVID-19 patients reported persistent symptoms such as fatigue, memory problems, shortness of breath and sleep disorders four months later.

