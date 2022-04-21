The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Natasha Lyonne Shares How She and Amy Poehler Created Russian Doll | The Tonight Show” – below is their description.

Natasha Lyonne talks about Wordle and her other gaming obsessions before explaining how she and Amy Poehler created Russian Doll and the premise of the show’s second season. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel

