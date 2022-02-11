My 600-Lb. Life Star Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to be chronicled on ‘My 600-Lb. Life,’ has died. She was 30-years-old. The reality star’s brother, Wayne Compton, shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday. ‘TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashae, whose weight-loss story was featured on My 600-Lb Life,’ the network said to ET in a statement on Thursday. ‘Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.’

