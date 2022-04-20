CharlieSloth published this video item, entitled “K Goddess – Fire in the Booth 🇺🇸” – below is their description.
K Goddess is in the studio in New York, USA for her 1st Fire In The Booth freestyle.
🎤 Artist » @K Goddess
0:00 intro
0:51 K Goddess on 🎼 beat
3:13 outro
#KGoddess | #FireInTheBooth | #Rap
Listen to this K Goddess Fire in the Booth here:
https://apple.co/3vt8qVv
Listen to K Goddess’ new music here:
https://apple.co/3Eu9Nak
Listen to more Charlie Sloth on Apple Music:
http://apple.co/charlie
Fire In The Booth is a Charlie Sloth original freestyle Rap format on Apple Music.
