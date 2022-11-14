MTV EMAs: Bebe Rexha REACTS to Taylor Swift DANCING During Her Performance (Exclusive)

by
Mtv emas: bebe rexha reacts to taylor swift dancing during her performance (exclusive)

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “MTV EMAs: Bebe Rexha REACTS to Taylor Swift DANCING During Her Performance (Exclusive)” – below is their description.

Bebe Rexha chats with ET’s Deidre Behar backstage at 2022’s MTV European Awards in Germany. Bebe reacts to winning the ‘Best Collaboration’ award for her track with David Guetta, ‘I’m Good (Blue).’ She also dishes on what it was like to see Taylor Swift dancing in the audience during her and David’s performance of the hit song.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Recent from Entertainment Tonight:

Pete Davidson Says Kim REJECTED Him at First in Kardashians Debut

Category: Entertainment

Kristen Bell Shares Secret to Happy Marriage With Husband Dax Shepard (Exclusive)

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

Gisele Bündchen Dines With Her Martial Arts Teacher and Friends After Tom Brady Divorce

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: David Guetta

Pierre David Guetta is a French DJ, record producer and songwriter. He has racked up over 50 million record sales globally, with more than 10 billion streams. In 2011 and 2020, Guetta was voted the number one DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll.

3 Recent Items: David Guetta

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha “I’m good (Blue)” Live | MTV EMA 2022

Category: Entertainment

Bebe Rexha on Writing Her Hit Song ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ (Exclusive)

Category: Entertainment, Media

Bebe Rexha Reacts to TikTok Inspiring Release of David Guetta Collab (Exclusive)

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Germany

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

5 Recent Items: Germany

18 Clubs, 18 Goals – The best Goal from every Bundesliga Team in 2022/23 – So Far…

Category: Bundesliga

Allianz CEO: ‘Huge Opportunity’ in China Asset Management

Category: Business, Energy, Finance

10 amazing goals that defined the 2006 World Cup – Ronaldo, Zidane, Rodriguez | BBC Sport

Category: Sport

‘Keep Up the Bad Work,’ Darrell Brooks Tells His Haters — Even the Ones in Germany

Category: Law, Media

‘We Talk’: My tips for G20

Category: News

In This Story: MTV

MTV is an American cable channel that launched on August 1, 1981. Based in New York City, it serves as the flagship property of the MTV Entertainment Group, part of ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, a division of ViacomCBS.

2 Recent Items: MTV

The Murder Capital ‘A Thousand Lives’ (Live Performance) | GONZO

Category: Entertainment

Shane And Layla’s Awks Tarot Card Reading On Steven And Tom | Love At First Lie

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter.

3 Recent Items: Taylor Swift

Live Nation chairman responds to Taylor Swift ticket fiasco #Shorts

Category: News

Demand for Taylor Swift concert tickets exceeded every expectation, says Liberty Media CEO

Category: Media, News

Eight years ago, Taylor Swift dropped ‘Blank Space’ here she is telling us how she wrote the song

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.