Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “MTV EMAs: Bebe Rexha REACTS to Taylor Swift DANCING During Her Performance (Exclusive)” – below is their description.

Bebe Rexha chats with ET’s Deidre Behar backstage at 2022’s MTV European Awards in Germany. Bebe reacts to winning the ‘Best Collaboration’ award for her track with David Guetta, ‘I’m Good (Blue).’ She also dishes on what it was like to see Taylor Swift dancing in the audience during her and David’s performance of the hit song. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.