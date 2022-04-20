The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Mom Surprises 14-Year-Old Son With Diana Ross Tickets In Adorable Viral TikTok” – below is their description.

Watch the adorable viral TikTok when Rhode Island mom Kayla surprised her son Louie with tickets to see his idol, Diana Ross, in Texas. Kayla and Louie dial-in and share how putting a link to the benefit concert's donation page on their TikTok led to them being surprised with front row tickets as a thank you at the show! Pilot Pen awards Kayla and Louie $1,000 for their generous idea.

