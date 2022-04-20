Mom Surprises 14-Year-Old Son With Diana Ross Tickets In Adorable Viral TikTok

by

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled "Mom Surprises 14-Year-Old Son With Diana Ross Tickets In Adorable Viral TikTok"

Watch the adorable viral TikTok when Rhode Island mom Kayla surprised her son Louie with tickets to see his idol, Diana Ross, in Texas. Kayla and Louie dial-in and share how putting a link to the benefit concert's donation page on their TikTok led to them being surprised with front row tickets as a thank you at the show! Pilot Pen awards Kayla and Louie $1,000 for their generous idea.

#KellyClarksonShow

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about "everyday people". Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

