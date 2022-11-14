The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Military band plays ‘Happy Birthday to You’ for King Charles” – below is their description.

The Band of the Household Cavalry plays ‘Happy Birthday to You’ to commemorate the 74th birthday of King Charles III on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. #RoyalFamily #KingCharles #buckinghampalace The Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel

