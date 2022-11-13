Mike & Matt go head-to head in a Camp leadership challenge| I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mike & matt go head-to head in a camp leadership challenge| i'm a celebrity... Get me out of here!

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mike and Matt alongside their deputies Charlene and Sue, go head-to-head in a challenge to decide who will become the Camp leader!

Celebrities must live in a jungle without any comforts and compete against each other in order to win. The show is broadcast by various ITV channels in the UK. The show is in it’s 21st season, and has aired over 380 episodes since launch.

