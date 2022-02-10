Microsoft preempts regulators by guaranteeing ‘Call of Duty’ will be multi-format

by

NME published this video item, entitled “Microsoft preempts regulators by guaranteeing ‘Call of Duty’ will be multi-format” – below is their description.

Amidst all the excitement when Microsoft announced it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for a record breaking 50 billion pounds (or 68billion US Dollars), there was always going to be a few hurdles to clear before that deal could be finalised.

Shortly after things died down a bit, it was announced that the Federal Trade Commission would be investigating the deal given how big it was, and among concerns over the amount of merger filings in the previous financial year. But it seems Microsoft is trying to get out ahead of this investigation but clearing up some facts about ‘Call of Duty’.

Follow us on :

Twitter: http://bit.ly/I0EsOs

Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1eQ196D

Subscribe to our channel to watch more: http://bit.ly/1jY5CFd

#CallofDuty #Activision #Xbox

NME YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NME

New Musical Express is a British music, film and culture website and brand. Founded as a newspaper in 1952, with the publication being referred to as a ‘rock inkie’, the NME would become a magazine that ended up as a free publication, before becoming an online brand which includes its website and radio stations.

Recent from NME:

George R.R. Martin is “honoured” to have helped with ‘Elden Ring’

Category: Entertainment

‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ gets an huge update full of fixes

Category: Entertainment

‘Elden Ring’ is the fastest selling ‘Souls’ game ever

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an American multinational technology company with headquarters in Redmond, Washington. It develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

4 Recent Items: Microsoft

Forza Horizon 5 – Official Sign Language Feature Trailer

Category: Gaming

Nasdaq Spotlight: Blacks at Microsoft

Category: Business

How Microsoft And Sony Could Change The $200 Billion Video Game Industry

Category: News

Ubisoft employees are still fighting for better working conditions

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....