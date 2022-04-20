Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Michelle Obama Says Daughters Have ‘Boyfriends and Real Lives’” – below is their description.

Michelle Obama stopped by ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Tuesday and gave an update on her daughters, Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23. The former First Lady reflects on how her girls have grown up, and tells the TV host that they now have ‘boyfriends and real lives.’ Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

