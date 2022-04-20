Michelle Obama Says Daughters Have ‘Boyfriends and Real Lives’

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Michelle Obama Says Daughters Have ‘Boyfriends and Real Lives’” – below is their description.

Michelle Obama stopped by ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Tuesday and gave an update on her daughters, Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23. The former First Lady reflects on how her girls have grown up, and tells the TV host that they now have ‘boyfriends and real lives.’

In This Story: Barack Obama

Barack Obama is an American politician and attorney who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, Obama was the first African-American president of the United States. He previously served as a U.S. senator from Illinois from 2005 to 2008 and an Illinois state senator from 1997 to 2004.

Obama left office in January 2017 and continues to reside in Washington, D.C.

In This Story: Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen Lee DeGeneres is an American comedian, television host, actress, writer, and producer. She starred in the sitcom Ellen from 1994 to 1998 and has hosted her syndicated television talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, since 2003.

In This Story: Michelle Obama

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama is an American attorney and author who served as the first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She was the first African-American woman to serve in this position. She is the wife of former US President Barack Obama.

