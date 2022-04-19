TheEllenShow published this video item, entitled “Michelle Obama and Ellen’s Touching Moment at the Medal of Freedom Ceremony” – below is their description.

Ellen reflected on the time she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and described the special moment she had with Michelle Obama in what would be the start of their friendship. The Former First Lady also chatted about her upcoming 30th wedding anniversary with husband Barack Obama, their daughters' first time at "The Ellen Show" when they saw the Jonas Brothers, the progress of The Obama Presidential Center, and she gave advice to Ellen as she closes this chapter with her talk show. #MichelleObama #Ellen #TheEllenShow #EllenDeGeneres

