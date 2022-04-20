TheEllenShow published this video item, entitled “Michelle Obama and Ellen Paint a Nude Model” – below is their description.
Ellen has been looking for some new hobbies to take up when the show ends, so Michelle Obama was nice enough to help her try one out — watch what happens when they take an art class with a nude model!
#MichelleObama #Ellen #TheEllenShow #EllenDeGeneres
Subscribe to The Ellen Show: https://ellen.tv/3D6Sewq
FOLLOW THE ELLEN SHOW
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theellenshow/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ellentv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ellendegeneres
Website: https://www.ellentube.com/
The place for laughs, joy, stars, surprises, and everything Ellen.
Michelle Obama and Ellen Paint a Nude Model
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.