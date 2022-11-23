The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Michael Strahan Massages Jimmy’s Face with His New Daily Defense Beard Oil | The Tonight Show” – below is their description.
Michael Strahan talks about New York City’s fans, his new podcast with Kate Mara, American Football, and his new skin care line, Daily Defense.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel
About This Source - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is an American late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. It is the seventh (and current) incarnation of NBC’s long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.
The program airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT. The show opens with Fallon’s topical monologue, then transitions into comedic sketches/games, concluding with guest interviews and musical performance. On November 2, 2020, NBC announced that Fallon signed a contract extension to remain as host until end of 2021.
James Thomas “Jimmy” Fallon Jr. is an American comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer. He is known for his work in television as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as the host of late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and before that Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
Michael T. Strahan is an American television personality, journalist, and former professional American football player. He played all 15 seasons of his career with the New York Giants of the National Football League.
New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.
New York City (NYC) is located in the U.S. state of New York. The city is the center of the New York metropolitan area, the largest metropolitan area in the world with approximately 23 million people in its combined statistical area.
New York City has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, hosting the headquarters of the United Nations, as well as the New York Stock Exchange.