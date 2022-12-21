Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Meghan Markle’s JARRING Hug With Kate Middleton Refuted (Source)” – below is their description.

Meghan Markle’s description of her first hug with Kate Middleton in ‘Harry & Meghan’ doesn’t correspond with the Princess of Wales in real life, a source close to the royal family tells ET. In the Netflix docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex called their initial embrace ‘jarring’ but someone from Prince William and Kate’s inner circle explains why there’s more to the story. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.