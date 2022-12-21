Meghan Markle’s JARRING Hug With Kate Middleton Refuted (Source)

by
Meghan markle's jarring hug with kate middleton refuted (source)

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Meghan Markle’s JARRING Hug With Kate Middleton Refuted (Source)” – below is their description.

Meghan Markle’s description of her first hug with Kate Middleton in ‘Harry & Meghan’ doesn’t correspond with the Princess of Wales in real life, a source close to the royal family tells ET. In the Netflix docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex called their initial embrace ‘jarring’ but someone from Prince William and Kate’s inner circle explains why there’s more to the story.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Recent from Entertainment Tonight:

Leonardo DiCpario: Rare Interviews From Growing Pains to The Revenant

Category: Entertainment

Barbara Walters, Legendary Journalist and TV Icon, Dead at 93

Category: Entertainment

Barbara Walters, Legendary Journalist and TV Icon, Dead at 93 #shorts

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Kate Middleton

  1. Kate Middleton is the maiden name of the present Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William and likely future Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.

2 Recent Items: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton dedicates carol service to late Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy

Category: Media, News

Kate Middleton’s 2022 Wardrobe in Three Minutes

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

5 Recent Items: Meghan and Harry

King Charles is ‘waiting for Harry and Meghan to destroy themselves’ | Historian Dr David Starkey

Category: News

Harry and Meghan’s tumultuous year | Stephanie Takyi reacts

Category: News

The Royals’ Rough Year: Queen Elizabeth’s Death and Family Rift

Category: Entertainment

Coronation Street’s Nigel Havers Ventures Into The World Of Panto At The Palladium! | Loose Women

Category: Lifestyle, Media

King Charles SNUBS Harry and Meghan – ‘It’s profoundly damaging’

Category: News

In This Story: Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is an American member of the British royal family. She married Prince Harry in 2018 and the couple have a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2020, they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to her native Southern California.

4 Recent Items: Meghan Markle

The Royals’ Rough Year: Queen Elizabeth’s Death and Family Rift

Category: Entertainment

King Charles doesn’t mention Sussexes in Christmas address | Grant Harrold reacts

Category: News

Meghan Markle wants to be the next Kim Kardashian, says Ryan-Mark Parsons

Category: News

Will King Charles III mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his Christmas Day speech?

Category: News

In This Story: Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

6 Recent Items: Netflix

Netflix stock surges following upgrade from CFRA

Category: Business, Finance, Media, Mergers & Acquisitions

There should be consolidation in the streaming industry, says Morris Mark

Category: Media, News

Coronation Street’s Nigel Havers Ventures Into The World Of Panto At The Palladium! | Loose Women

Category: Lifestyle, Media

Glass Onion’s Tom Cruise reference #glassonion #knivesout #tomcruise #magnolia #netflix #shorts

Category: Gaming, Media

‘Glass Onion’ among Netflix’s top 10 debuts

Category: Business, Finance, Media

Netflix stock has climbed higher as strong content draws viewers

Category: Business, Finance, Media

In This Story: Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, ADC is a member of the British royal family. He is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Since birth, he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.

6 Recent Items: Prince William

The Royals’ Rough Year: Queen Elizabeth’s Death and Family Rift

Category: Entertainment

Royals attend 1st Christmas Day service after queen’s death

Category: News

Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein ‘did really haunt the Royal family’ | Kinsey Schofield

Category: News

Prince William is furious at Harry for sharing Princess Diana footage (Alleged)

Category: Media, News

Royal Family Has ‘No Trust Left’ With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source)

Category: Entertainment, Media

From Gangster To Bishop: Pastor Mick Flemming On His Biblical Transformation | This Morning

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.