Entertainment Weekly published this video item, entitled “Meet the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Cast: Princess Poppy | EW Interview | Entertainment Weekly” – below is their description.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Princess Poppy breaks down everything you need to know about her before Season 15. Entertainment Weekly YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.