Matthew Wright & Vanessa Feltz React To The PMs Decision To End Covid Isolation Rules Early | TM

We are joined by Matthew Wright and Vanessa Feltz to discuss today’s news headlines including, the PMs decision to end Covid isolation rules early, the Met Police issuing questionnaires regarding Downing St parties and what your favourite music artist says about your personality.

Broadcast on 10/02/22

About This Source - This Morning

This Morning airs each weekday in the UK, on the ITV1 channel, between 10am and 12.30pm. It is described as “a mix of celebrity interviews, showbiz news, topical discussion, competitions, health, and more.”

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

