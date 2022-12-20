Matthew West Performs ‘Come Home for Christmas’ On The Kelly Clarkson Show

by
Matthew west performs 'come home for christmas' on the kelly clarkson show

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Matthew West Performs ‘Come Home for Christmas’ On The Kelly Clarkson Show” – below is their description.

Five-time Grammy nominee Matthew West performs his holiday single”Come Home for Christmas.” Make sure to look out for his new album, “My Story Your Glory,” dropping February 17.

#KellyClarksonShow #MatthewWest

Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8

FOLLOW US

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/

For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about “everyday people”. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

Recent from The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Kelly Clarkson Show Best Of Social 2022

Category: Entertainment

Chelsea Handler Reacts To Throwback New Jersey Beauty Pageant Photo

Category: Entertainment

Tim Allen Dishes On Annual ‘Toy Story’ Lunch With Tom Hanks: ‘We’re Like Two Older Women’

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.