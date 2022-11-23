Matt Rogers Tried to Get Mariah Carey to Anoint Him into Christmas Royalty

by
Matt rogers tried to get mariah carey to anoint him into christmas royalty

Late Night with Seth Meyers published this video item, entitled “Matt Rogers Tried to Get Mariah Carey to Anoint Him into Christmas Royalty” – below is their description.

Matt Rogers talks about his comedy special Have You Heard of Christmas? and writing the sexualized lyrics of “The Roof” by Mariah Carey in his third grade journal, then explains the three eras of pop stardom that he discussed with Bowen Yang on their podcast Las Culturistas.

About This Source - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes. Airing weeknights at 12:37am ET/PT, it is the fourth iteration of NBC’s Late Night franchise.

Following the Covid-19 Pandemic, Meyers returned to a reworked studio without live audience on September 8, 2020. On February 26, 2021, NBC renewed Meyers’ contract to remain as host through 2025.

