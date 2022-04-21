The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “Marlon Wayans Explains Why He’s So Good at Playing Stoners | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – below is their description.

Marlon Wayans talks about 4/20, explains why he’s great at playing stoners and dishes on his new comedy tour. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.