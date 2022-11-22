Mario Lopez & Jana Kramer Tease New Lifetime Christmas Movie ‘Steppin’ Into The Holiday’

Mario lopez & jana kramer tease new lifetime christmas movie 'steppin' into the holiday'

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Mario Lopez & Jana Kramer Tease New Lifetime Christmas Movie ‘Steppin’ Into The Holiday'” – below is their description.

Guest host Mario Lopez teases his holiday plans this year, including his whole family being on the turkey float for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosting NBC’s “Christmas In Rockefeller Center” and watching his new Lifetime movie “Steppin’ Into The Holiday.” Later, his co-star Jana Kramer dials in and shares how she’s creating new Christmas memories with her kids this year. Also, Pilot Pen gifts one lucky audience member $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson.

