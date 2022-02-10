NME published this video item, entitled “‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ adding 48 new classic courses as paid DLC” – below is their description.

A new Nintendo Direct is always likely to get fans excited for what's up and coming on the Switch platform, but few will have expected 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe', a game released in 2017 to be featured, let alone be getting new content. But that's exactly what has happened, as Nintendo has announced 48 newly remade classic courses are coming to the game as paid DLC.

