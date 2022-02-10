‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ adding 48 new classic courses as paid DLC

by

NME published this video item, entitled “‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ adding 48 new classic courses as paid DLC” – below is their description.

A new Nintendo Direct is always likely to get fans excited for what’s up and coming on the Switch platform, but few will have expected ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, a game released in 2017 to be featured, let alone be getting new content. But that’s exactly what has happened, as Nintendo has announced 48 newly remade classic courses are coming to the game as paid DLC.

Follow us on :

Twitter: http://bit.ly/I0EsOs

Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1eQ196D

Subscribe to our channel to watch more: http://bit.ly/1jY5CFd

#Nintendo #MarioKart8 #Switch

NME YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NME

New Musical Express is a British music, film and culture website and brand. Founded as a newspaper in 1952, with the publication being referred to as a ‘rock inkie’, the NME would become a magazine that ended up as a free publication, before becoming an online brand which includes its website and radio stations.

Recent from NME:

Jessie & Lennie Ware want Simon Le Bon and Sigrid on ‘Table Manners’ | BandLab NME Awards 2022

Category: Entertainment

Abby Roberts discusses supporting Halsey on tour backstage at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Category: Entertainment

Amelia Dimoldenberg & Munya Chawawa on Sam Fender, Doja Cat & Chicken Shop Date

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....