Late Night with Seth Meyers published this video item, entitled “Marc Bernardin Shares How His Daughter Inspired Adora and the Distance” – below is their description.

Marc Bernardin talks about his book Adora and the Distance, the antagonist of the story and what inspired the book’s illustrations. Late Night with Seth Meyers. Late Night with Seth Meyers YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.