Malala Yousafzai, Josh Brolin, Tony Gonzalez & Sabaa Tahir Share The Books That Changed Their Lives

In celebration of Kelly’s Stranger Reads initiative, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai discusses her continued fight for girls’ education in Afghanistan and around the world, and joins Josh Brolin, Tony Gonzalez, author Sabaa Tahir and Kelly to share the books that changed their lives. Malala and Kelly also swap two of their favorite books, “Aftershocks” by Nadia Owusu and “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh.

