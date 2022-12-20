Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Major pharmacy chains restrict purchases of popular children’s drugs l GMA” – below is their description.
CVS and Walgreens are limiting the amount of pediatric ibuprofen and acetaminophen customers can buy after an increase in RSV, COVID and flu cases have raised demand for children’s drugs.
SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5
SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter:
VISIT GMA: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com
FOLLOW:
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gma
Instagram: https://instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica
Facebook: https://facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gma
WATCH:
https://abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america
#gma #health #cvs #walgreens #pediatrics #flu #rsvGood Morning America YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.