Little simz - little q pt. 2 [live performance] | the jonathan ross show

Little Simz performs “Little Q Pt. 2” on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“Little Q Pt. 2” is taken from her new album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’.

Listen/buy now: https://littlesimz.ffm.to/simbi.oyd

The Jonathan Ross Show is a British comedy chat show presented by Jonathan Ross. It was first broadcast on ITV on 3 September 2011 and airs on Saturday evenings following the conclusion of Ross’ BBC One chat show, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, in July 2010.

Jonathan Stephen Ross OBE is an English television and radio presenter, film critic, actor and comedian best known for presenting the BBC One chat show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross during the 2000s. Ross also hosted his own radio show on BBC Radio 2, and acted as a film critic and presenter of the Film programme.

