Like Us On

James takes a moment to encourage the Late Late Show audience to connect with him online, using the platforms you already know and love as well as lesser-known apps like the Stanley Tucci fan site, Only Stans, and the only place to find Snoop Dogg’s full art collection: InstaSnoop.

Actor, writer, producer and comedian James Corden engages in hilarious conversations with famous guests followed by comedy sketches and musical performances.

In This Story: James Corden

James Corden OBE is an English actor, comedian, writer, and television host. Since 2015, he has hosted The Late Late Show with James Corden, a late-night television talk show on CBS in the United States.

Along with Welsh actress Ruth Jones, Corden co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007–2019) for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Comedy Performance.

He has appeared in films, including Gulliver’s Travels (2010), Into the Woods (2014), Kill Your Friends (2015), Peter Rabbit (2018) and its 2020 sequel (in which he voiced the title character), and Cats (2019).

In This Story: Snoop Dogg

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, previously Snoop Doggy Dogg, and briefly Snoop Lion, is an American rapper and media personality. His fame dates to 1992 when he featured on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single, “Deep Cover”, and then on Dre’s debut solo album, The Chronic.

