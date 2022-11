In This Story: Kristen Bell

Kristen Anne Bell is an American actress. Beginning her acting career by starring in stage productions while attending the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, Bell made her Broadway stage debut as Becky Thatcher in the comedy musical The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and appeared in a Broadway revival of The Crucible the following year. She later appeared in the action thriller film Spartan (2004) and received praise for her performance in the television drama film Gracie’s Choice (2004).

