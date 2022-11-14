The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Kyle Chandler Walked Across Spain On Backpacking Trip With His Wife” – below is their description.

Kyle Chandler dishes on his amazing experience backpacking with his wife across Spain’s Camino de Santiago. Kyle admits they didn’t last the entire 500-mile hike, but they had the time of their lives walking over 200 miles, and sleeping in hostel bunk beds along the way. Tune in today for more with Kyle Chandler. #KellyClarksonShow #KyleChandler Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.