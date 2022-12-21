Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids PARODY Keeping Up With the Kardashians” – below is their description.

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Penelope and Reign, posted a parody of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to TikTok. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.