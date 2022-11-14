King Charles marks first birthday as monarch

King charles marks first birthday as monarch

King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday as monarch.

King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday as monarch.

The King is expected to mark his 74th year privately, after ascending the throne on September 8 following the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. Report by Alyshea Chand.

The official Royal Family Channel on YouTube describes itself as “home to Royal news, videos and those classic moments we want to see again.”

They post relatively short video snippets from recent royal events, as well as historical and archive footage when relevant to present times.

In This Story: King Charles III

Charles III is King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. He acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022 upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. He was the longest-serving heir apparent in British history and, at the age of 73, is the oldest person to assume the British throne.

In This Story: Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father ascended the throne on the abdication of his brother King Edward VIII in 1936, from which time she was the heir presumptive.

