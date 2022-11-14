The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “King Charles marks first birthday as monarch” – below is their description.

King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday as monarch. The King is expected to mark his 74th year privately, after ascending the throne on September 8 following the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. Report by Alyshea Chand. The Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel

