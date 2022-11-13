The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “King Charles Leads Nation in Remembrance” – below is their description.

King Charles leads the country in honouring Britain’s war-dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying and national silence in Whitehall. Queen Consort Camilla and the Princess of Wales looked on from the Foreign Office balcony as King Charles and Prince William laid wreaths on the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall. Report by Louis Etemadi. The Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel

