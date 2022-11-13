King Charles Leads Nation in Remembrance

King charles leads nation in remembrance

King Charles leads the country in honouring Britain’s war-dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying and national silence in Whitehall.

Queen Consort Camilla and the Princess of Wales looked on from the Foreign Office balcony as King Charles and Prince William laid wreaths on the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall. Report by Louis Etemadi.

