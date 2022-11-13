OWN published this video item, entitled “Kimmi Heads To Her Biopsy | Love & Marriage: Huntsville | OWN” – below is their description.
Maurice and Kimmi are a united front as they head to her biopsy to detect if the two lumps on her breast are cancerous. Tune in to an all new Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Saturdays at 8/7c, and catch up on the Watch OWN app: http://bit.ly/2hr1nX2.
OWN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - OWN
Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is an American basic cable channel jointly owned by Discovery Inc. and Harpo Studios that launched on January 1, 2011, replacing the Discovery Health Channel.
Initially a 50/50 joint venture, Discovery acquired a larger stake in the network in 2017. Harpo remains a “significant” minority stakeholder and Winfrey is contracted with the channel through at least 2025.
As of February 2015, OWN is available to approximately 81.9 million pay television households (70.3% of households with television) in the United States.
1 thought on “Kimmi Heads To Her Biopsy | Love & Marriage: Huntsville | OWN”
I was so sorry to find out on the show that Kimmi was going through this on TV. She is very brave and I know she will get trough this. With the love and support from friends and family and her positivity I know you can make it though. I am praying for you and wish you the best with your fight. My aunt had breast cancer and she beat it. I know you can to. Be positive continue to pray, and take time for yourself.