Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Getting Back Together ‘Would Take a Miracle’ (Source)

A source tells ET that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will not be getting back together anytime soon. Though the 30-year-old basketball player is hopeful for a reconciliation, the source says the 37-year-old reality star is focused on their daughter and creating a healthy, co-parenting relationship.

