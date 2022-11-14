Kelly rowland praises kim kardashian for her 'great heart' (exclusive)

In This Story: Kim Kardashian West

Kimberley Kardashian West (Nee Kardashian) is commonly known as Kim Kardashian West.

A Brief Biography

Having originally risen to fame as a stylist of Paris Hilton, and then gained some notoriety after a sex tape featuring her was leaked; she rose to fame primarily after featuring in a television show At Home With the Kardashians alongside her other family members.

One of the first social media Influencers, Kardashian has ammassed a huge global following on platforms like Instagram.

Her marriage to famous rapper, Kanye West, make the couple one of the most famous on the globe.

Kim Kardashian West News

News related to Kim Kardashian West will be placed below, with the most recent items nearest to the top.

3 Recent Items: Kim Kardashian West