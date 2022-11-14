Kelly Rowland PRAISES Kim Kardashian For Her ‘Great Heart’ (Exclusive)

Kelly rowland praises kim kardashian for her 'great heart' (exclusive)

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Kelly Rowland PRAISES Kim Kardashian For Her ‘Great Heart’ (Exclusive)” – below is their description.

Kelly Rowland chats with ET’s Denny Directo at the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles. Kelly shares her thoughts on Kim Kardashian being honored with the Giving Tree Award, which is an annual award presented to women in the public eye who have shown a commitment to giving back to children in need around the world.

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

In This Story: Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland is an American singer-songwriter, actress and television personality. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time.

In This Story: Kim Kardashian West

Kimberley Kardashian West (Nee Kardashian) is commonly known as Kim Kardashian West.

A Brief Biography

Having originally risen to fame as a stylist of Paris Hilton, and then gained some notoriety after a sex tape featuring her was leaked; she rose to fame primarily after featuring in a television show At Home With the Kardashians alongside her other family members.

One of the first social media Influencers, Kardashian has ammassed a huge global following on platforms like Instagram.

Her marriage to famous rapper, Kanye West, make the couple one of the most famous on the globe.

In This Story: Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city and the center of the nation’s film and television industry. Near its iconic Hollywood sign, studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honors thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes. 

