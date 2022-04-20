The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Kelly Clarkson Is Ready For Taurus Season” – below is their description.
It’s officially Taurus season y’all! To celebrate our very own loud and proud Taurus, take a look back at all the times Kelly has talked about her zodiac sign on the show! Spoiler alert: it’s a lot.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
