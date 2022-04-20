Keeks Reid Is On Hand For Your Sun-Kissed Skin This Spring | This Morning

As the days get warmer those summer clothes are starting to make an appearance. But if your winter skin is stopping you from flashing the flesh, fret not. Keeks Reid is sharing her pick of the best fake tan products and her top tips on getting the perfect golden glow just in time for summer.

Broadcast on 20/04/22

