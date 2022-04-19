Katy Perry on American Idol Spats With Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

by

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Katy Perry on American Idol Spats With Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie” – below is their description.

Katy Perry speaks with ET’s Matt Cohen about season 20 of ‘American Idol,’ where the Top 20 was whittled down to the Top 14. The 37-year-old singer talks about finally seeing eye-to-eye with her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, during the first live round of the singing competition on Monday. Earlier this season, when it came to Luke and Lionel’s thoughts on a few contestants, Katy reveals she ‘didn’t really agree with them’ at all. The songstress also addresses the challenges and stress of cutting people at this stage in the competition. She also shares her outlook when it comes to feedback and constructive criticism. ‘American Idol’ airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Recent from Entertainment Tonight:

90 Day Fiancé: Kobe DEFENDS Telling Emily She Gained Weight (Exclusive)

Category: Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth & Chris Evans being best bros #shorts

Category: Entertainment

Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett RETURNS After Oscars Slap

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....