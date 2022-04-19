Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Katy Perry on American Idol Spats With Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie” – below is their description.

Katy Perry speaks with ET’s Matt Cohen about season 20 of ‘American Idol,’ where the Top 20 was whittled down to the Top 14. The 37-year-old singer talks about finally seeing eye-to-eye with her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, during the first live round of the singing competition on Monday. Earlier this season, when it came to Luke and Lionel’s thoughts on a few contestants, Katy reveals she ‘didn’t really agree with them’ at all. The songstress also addresses the challenges and stress of cutting people at this stage in the competition. She also shares her outlook when it comes to feedback and constructive criticism. ‘American Idol’ airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

