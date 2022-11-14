This Morning published this video item, entitled “Kate Winslet’s Act Of Kindness To Help Mum Meet Her Energy Bills | This Morning” – below is their description.

Carolynne Hunter’s daughter has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen for chronic breathing problems. The steep hike in the price of energy has had a devastating financial impact on Freya’s medical care. In an act of kindness actress Kate Winslet stepped in after hearing her story on local radio, donating £17,000 to cover the cost of Freya’s care. This Morning YouTube Channel

