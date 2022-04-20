Good Morning Britain published this video item, entitled “Kate Garraway Grills Angela Rayner On Labour’s Alternative Plan To Rwanda Immigration Scheme | GMB” – below is their description.

‘This will damage our democracy.’

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner responds to Adil’s question about how long the focus can remain on the partygate scandal if Boris Johnson doesn’t resign

Broadcast on 20/04/22

