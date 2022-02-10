Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Julia Fox and Kanye West ‘Still Dating’ as He Attempts to Win Kim Kardashian Back” – below is their description.
A source tells ET where Julia Fox’s relationship stands with Kanye West as he attempts to win back Kim Kardashian. This news comes after Fox and West have been spending a lot of time together since the start of the New Year. From their night out in NYC and their PDA-packed photoshoot to their star-studded date night in L.A. that included Madonna, the rapper and actress don’t seem to be slowing down.
Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.
Kanye Omari West is an American rapper and record producer. West released his debut album The College Dropout in 2004 to critical and commercial success, and founded the record label GOOD Music.
West’s outspoken views and life outside of music have received significant media attention. He has been a frequent source of controversy for his conduct. His Christian faith, as well as his marriage to television personality Kim Kardashian, have also been a source of media attention.
West is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with more than 140 million records sold worldwide. He has won a total of 21 Grammy Awards, making him one of the most awarded artists of all time.
Kimberley Kardashian West (Nee Kardashian) is commonly known as Kim Kardashian West.
Having originally risen to fame as a stylist of Paris Hilton, and then gained some notoriety after a sex tape featuring her was leaked; she rose to fame primarily after featuring in a television show At Home With the Kardashians alongside her other family members.
One of the first social media Influencers, Kardashian has ammassed a huge global following on platforms like Instagram.
Her marriage to famous rapper, Kanye West, make the couple one of the most famous on the globe.
